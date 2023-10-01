HamberMenu
NTPC Simhadri unit in Visakhapatnam holds cleanliness drive at Thikkavanipalem beach

October 01, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)-Simhadri unit organised a cleanliness drive at Thikkavanipalem beach on Sunday as part of the Swachhta Pakhwada 3.0 with theme ‘Swachhta Hi Seva.’ The station head Sanjay Kumar Sinha administered a pledge to the gathering for upholding cleanliness. Further, he emphasised the need for collective responsibility in safeguarding our precious natural resources and shunning single-use plastic.

Beyond the immediate benefits of a cleaner sea beach, the event served as a beacon of inspiration, enlightening attendees about their pivotal role in shaping a cleaner and greener future.

