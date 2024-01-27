GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NTPC Simhadri to give a facelift to Anakapalli Indoor Stadium in Andhra Pradesh

January 27, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Foundation stone-laying ceremony for refurbishment of Anakapalli Indoor Stadium was held on Saturday. The stadium consists of badminton court, walking track, parking and seating. The Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath and Anakapalli Lok Sabha member B.V. Satyavathi and District Collector Pattanshetti Ravi Subhash were present, said the NTPC project head Sanjay Kumar Sinha.

Mr. Sinha said that since Anakapalli is a newly-formed district the NTPC Simhadri has come forward to develop the sports Infrastructure. He assured that NTPC Simhadri would always help in education, infrastructure development, health and sanitation improvement, water, sports and games promotion.

Mr. Ravi Subhash expressed gratitude to NTPC Simhadri for the initiative and informed that the redevelopment works shall be completed at the earliest and the new stadium would be ready in four to five months.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.