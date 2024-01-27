NTPC Simhadri to give a facelift to Anakapalli Indoor Stadium in Andhra Pradesh

January 27, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Foundation stone-laying ceremony for refurbishment of Anakapalli Indoor Stadium was held on Saturday. The stadium consists of badminton court, walking track, parking and seating. The Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath and Anakapalli Lok Sabha member B.V. Satyavathi and District Collector Pattanshetti Ravi Subhash were present, said the NTPC project head Sanjay Kumar Sinha.

Mr. Sinha said that since Anakapalli is a newly-formed district the NTPC Simhadri has come forward to develop the sports Infrastructure. He assured that NTPC Simhadri would always help in education, infrastructure development, health and sanitation improvement, water, sports and games promotion.

Mr. Ravi Subhash expressed gratitude to NTPC Simhadri for the initiative and informed that the redevelopment works shall be completed at the earliest and the new stadium would be ready in four to five months.