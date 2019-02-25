NTPC Simhadri to achieve zero demurrage for third consecutive month

The NTPC Simhadri Super Thermal Power Plant at Deepanjalinagar near here is on the verge of a hat-trick by achieving zero demurrage for three consecutive months, releasing railway rakes after unloading coal within the stipulated time.

Demurrage is a charge that is payable to the owner or operator of a ship for delay in loading or unloading the cargo within the specified time. The Simhadri plant, which has 4x500 MW units run mainly on coal supplied from Odisha, has registered zero demurrage in November and December, 2018, and is poised to repeat the feat in January too, NTPC sources told The Hindu.

Time is money

With meticulous planning and execution, an all-time best-ever average monthly unloading duration of 4.45 hours for BOXN rakes and 1.17 hours for BOBR rakes along with lowest-ever average monthly turnaround time of 7.01 and 2.40 hours of BOXN and BOBR rakes respectively have also been recorded.

The entire coal supplies of Simhadri are met by the Indian Railways’ rakes from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, Eastern Coalfields Limited and Singareni Collieries Company Limited which are unloaded at wagon tipplers/track-hoppers at the plant. For unloading of the rakes, the Railways has fixed a time slot for each rake called free time, during which the wagons are to be returned after unloading.

If the rake is returned beyond the free time, penalty on those rakes is imposed, which is known as demurrage.

Twin benefits

By bringing down demurrage to zero, the plant has not only managed to save on money but has been able to receive more rakes, thereby increasing the coal supplies to the plant. This has helped in increasing the declared capability of the station.

NTPC Simhadri Group General Manager Arupratan Maiti congratulated the departments concerned for continuing the trend for the third consecutive month.

Model project

Simhadri Super Thermal Power Station, the first coastal-based power station of NTPC, is known as a model project for sustaining reasonably good Plant Load Factor notwithstanding the fact that it has to source raw material from distant places

Simhadri gets a lion’s share of its coal requirement from Mahanadi Coalfields in Odisha, several hundred km away from the power plant. Despite this, the plant maintains 95% plus PLF. The plant requires about 80 to 85 lakh tonnes and maintains a buffer stock to meet the requirement in the event of dislocation/disruption in supplies from Mahanadi, Singareni and Eastern coalfields.