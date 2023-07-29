NTPC Simhadri power plant generates 2.6 billion units in the first quarter of financial year

July 29, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The NTPC Group generated 103.98 billion units(BU) in the first quarter of the financial year(FY 24) compared to 104.42 BU in the first quarter of FY23. NTPC’s standalone gross generation in Q1 FY24 is 88.55 BU as compared to 90.49 BU in the corresponding previous period, according to a release prepared at the headquarters in New Delhi, and the same was released by the local Simhadri Station here on Saturday.

Speaking to The Hindu, the NTPC Simhadri Station head S.K. Sinha said, “Ours is roughly around 2.6 BU out of the 103.98 BU generated by the entire group, which comprises 83 power generation stations, including the Simhadri station here.”

The NTPC Ltd., with a present group installed capacity of more than 73 GW, declared unaudited financial results for Q1 FY24 on Saturday.

NTPC coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 77.43% as against the National Average of 70.38% during Q1 FY24.

On standalone basis, the total income of NTPC for Q1 FY24 is ₹39,681 crore as against the corresponding previous period total income of ₹40,726 crore. Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q1 FY24 is ₹4,066 crore as against ₹3,717 crore in Q1 FY23, registering an increase of 9.39%, the release added.

On consolidated basis, the total income of the group for Q1 FY24 is ₹43,390 crore as against the corresponding previous period total income of ₹43,561 crore. PAT of the group for Q1 FY24 is ₹4,907 crore as against the corresponding previous period PAT of ₹3,978 crore, registering an increase of 23.36%, the release stated.