NTPC Simhadri opens incubation centre for CSR beneficiaries

The NTPC Simhadri has opened an incubation centre for the benefit of CSR beneficiaries at Deepanjalinagar Township.

Named ‘Samishti Kendra’, the incubation centre will serve as a platform for the CSR beneficiaries in the neighbourhood to explore self-employment opportunities in fields of tailoring, stitching paper bags and preparation of snacks, the officials said.

A co-working space in the Shopping Complex of Deepanjalinagar Township offers the opportunity to the talented beneficiaries to learn and prove their skills for their financial independence.

An initiative of the Simhadri CSR and supported by Deepika Ladies Club, the facility was inaugurated by Chief General Manager V. Sudharshan Babu, in the presence of senior officials and office-bearers .