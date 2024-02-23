NTPC Simhadri generates 10,293 million units of power as on February 23

February 23, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

NTPC Simhadri project head Sanjay Kumar Sinha said that their unit generated 10,293 million units as on February 23 (Friday) in this financial year 2023-24, with a PLF (plant load factor) of 65.58%.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Sinha said that nearly 74.5% of the generated power is allocated to Telugu States, including 36% to Andhra Pradesh. The plant also contributes the power to other neighbouring south Indian States, he said while adding that the forced outage and partial loss is 2.37%.

Mr. Sinha said that sufficient coal is available for power generation. The company is also taking all possible measures to scientifically tackle the environment protection activities.

The low NOx burners were in Stage-2 units, and Flue-gas desulfurization (FGD) installation in all the units are expected to be commissioned by December 2024, he added.

He said that NTPC tied up with Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy over a joint pilot project of green hydrogen generation. Currently, NTPC is an energy giant with a total installed capacity of 73,874 MW (including JVs).

