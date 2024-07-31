GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NTPC Simhadri conducts six-month skill development training programme for local youth

Published - July 31, 2024 06:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

NTPC Simhadri successfully concluded a six-month skill development training programme for local youth under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, according to a release here on Wednesday.

The training was conducted in collaboration with the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Vijayawada.

The NTPC Simhadri head Sanjay Kumar Sinha congratulated the trainees and encouraged them to make the most of the opportunities provided. The fourth batch of the skill development training programme is currently under way and is scheduled to conclude in August 2024, he added.

