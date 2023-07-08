HamberMenu
NTPC Simhadri celebrates 26th Raising Day in Visakhapatnam

July 08, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Simhadri celebrated its 26th Raising Day on Saturday. The Simhadri project head Sanjay Kumar Sinha unfurled the NTPC flag.

Mr. Sinha released balloons in the NTPC colours in the presence of his supporting staff and others. A cultural programme was organised at the Sakuntalam Auditorium.

He inaugurated an Innovation Lab at MJPAPBC School at Thanam. Simultaneously, LED Solar Street lights were installed in Ravada, Polireddy and Vadacheepurupalli Gram Panchayats. This initiatives aimed at providing a brighter future for students in the field of Artificial Intelligence, while also illuminating the pathways and lives of the villagers, he said.

