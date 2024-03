March 11, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

NTPC Simhadri under its CSR initiatives built two M.P.P. school buildings at BC Colony, Parawada and Kalapaka in order to cater to the needs of nearly 150 Classes I to V school children. The buildings were inaugurated and handed over to the school managements on Monday. MLA Pendurthi Annamreddy Adeep Raj and others participated in the programme.

