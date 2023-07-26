ADVERTISEMENT

NTPC Simhadri bags second prize for implementing Hindi

July 26, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Simhadri was honoured with the second prize of ‘Rajbhasha Gaurav Samman’ at the 13th Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC) Undertaking meeting held at ‘Ukku Nagaram’s Nagarjuna Auditorium’ here on Wednesday.

The award was presented by TOLIC for the work done during the year 2022-23 by NTPC Simhadri under Category-1 office in the field of official language Hindi. The award was received by Head of Project Sanjay Kumar Sinha.

Additionally, in acknowledgment of significant contributions to Rajbhasha implementation at NTPC Simhadri, Akhilesh Tripathi (Executive, Corporate Communications) was honoured with a Shield of Appreciation and the ‘Nagar Rajbhasha Samman’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of TOLIC (Undertaking), Visakhapatnam, Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL, Visakhapatnam, and Deputy Director-in-Charge (Implementation), Regional Implementation Office, Bengaluru, Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, Anirban Kumar Biswas, along with other members of TOLIC were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US