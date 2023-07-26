HamberMenu
NTPC Simhadri bags second prize for implementing Hindi

July 26, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Simhadri was honoured with the second prize of ‘Rajbhasha Gaurav Samman’ at the 13th Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC) Undertaking meeting held at ‘Ukku Nagaram’s Nagarjuna Auditorium’ here on Wednesday.

The award was presented by TOLIC for the work done during the year 2022-23 by NTPC Simhadri under Category-1 office in the field of official language Hindi. The award was received by Head of Project Sanjay Kumar Sinha.

Additionally, in acknowledgment of significant contributions to Rajbhasha implementation at NTPC Simhadri, Akhilesh Tripathi (Executive, Corporate Communications) was honoured with a Shield of Appreciation and the ‘Nagar Rajbhasha Samman’.

Chairman of TOLIC (Undertaking), Visakhapatnam, Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL, Visakhapatnam, and Deputy Director-in-Charge (Implementation), Regional Implementation Office, Bengaluru, Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, Anirban Kumar Biswas, along with other members of TOLIC were present.

