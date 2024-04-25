GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

NTPC inks pact with RINL for supply of limestone

As part of the pact, the RINL will supply 9 lakh metric tonnes of limestone to the NTPC units across the country for five years

April 25, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NTPC Limited and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), on April 25 (Thursday) for the supply of 9 lakh metric tonnes of limestone (lime chips, a by-product of the RINL, for the NTPC units across the country for five years.

Limestone is a raw material for the flue-gas desulphurisation system which is being installed at the coal-based thermal plants of the NTPC for reduction of sulphur dioxideemission. This MoU will cater to the needs of various plants of the NTPC.

The MoU was signed by Surinder Pal Singh Virk, Chief General Manager (corporate centre-fuel management) of NTPC and Rajat Aich, General Manager (marketing) of RINL, in the presence of S.K. Sinha, head of NTPC Simhadri, and D.K. Mohanty, Director (commercial) of RINL-VSP.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.