NTPC inks pact with RINL for supply of limestone

April 25, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NTPC Limited and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), on April 25 (Thursday) for the supply of 9 lakh metric tonnes of limestone (lime chips, a by-product of the RINL, for the NTPC units across the country for five years.

Limestone is a raw material for the flue-gas desulphurisation system which is being installed at the coal-based thermal plants of the NTPC for reduction of sulphur dioxide emission. This MoU will cater to the needs of various plants of the NTPC.

The MoU was signed by Surinder Pal Singh Virk, Chief General Manager (corporate centre-fuel management) of NTPC and Rajat Aich, General Manager (marketing) of RINL, in the presence of S.K. Sinha, head of NTPC Simhadri, and D.K. Mohanty, Director (commercial) of RINL-VSP.