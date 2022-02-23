NTPC inks know-how transfer agreement with INSWAREB

It is for the production of Nano Concrete building products and Aggregate

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has signed a know-how transfer agreement for the production of Nano Concrete building products and Aggregate (NACA) with the Visakhapatnam-based Institute for Solid Waste Research and Ecological Balance (INSWREB), in New Delhi on Wednesday.

NTPC Executive Director C. Shiva Kumar has singed the know-how licence agreement with N. Bhanumathidas and N. Kalidas, Founder Directors of INSWAREB. NTPC General Manager SK Saxena, GM-Ash Technologies R. Satyakam, and Assistant General Manager S.S. Rao were present.

Nano concrete (NAC) was developed by N. Bhanumathidas and N. Kalidas in 2008 and was patented. NAC contains 65-75% fly ash with minor cement and admixtures. It was field tested by casting 10.5 ft diametre dome on Fal-G mansion at Sheela Nagar in Visakhapatnam in 2010 apart from being used in the construction of a few pillars and casting slab for temples, according to a statement issued here on Wednesday.

As NAC can develop strengths as high as 50 to 100 MPa, it was decided to break NAC stone into aggregate. Concrete with NACA behaves closer to that of natural stone aggregate (NSA) and hence acceptable for structural applications. NACA concrete weighs 25% lesser than conventional concrete.

NTPC has conducted a national-level contest in 2019 seeking technological solutions to promote mass scale fly ash utilisation. NACA has bagged the first prize for its potential of mass scale utilisation together with sustainable development.

A two-storeyed demo building was constructed in 2020 totally using NACA, replacing NSA, at Deepanjali Nagar Township of NTPC Simhadri at Paravada in Visakhapatnam in 2020. NTPC plans to set up a pilot plant (10 TPH) at Paravada at a cost of ₹4.5 crore for production of NACA. NAC stones (blocks) will be manufactured in the first step. The cured stone with 50 to 60 MP a strength are fed to the jaw crusher for getting crushed into aggregate.

Based on the success of this plant, large scale plants (100 TPH) would be set up in North India, where natural stone is scarce and expensive. The project also proposed to sponsor structural engineering studies to various engineering institutes, universities, IITs to validate this product for use in various applications.

The licence agreement facilitates NTPC to practise this technology throughout the country.