NTPC contributes ₹22.50 lakh to GVMC

VISAKHAPATNAM 16 May 2020
Updated: 16 May 2020 22:57 IST

NTPC Simhadri Super Thermal Power Station under its CSR activity has contributed ₹22.50 lakh to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation for procurement and distribution of minimum required groceries/food packets to the migrant labour and poor people.

In response to the appeal by MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, District Collector V. Vinay Chand and Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, the contribution was made.

On behalf of NTPC Simhadri Chief General Manager V. Sudharsan Babu, a letter confirming the amount transfer to the account of GVMC Commissioner, was handed over by K. Prakasa Rao, an official of the company to GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana.

