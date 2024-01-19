ADVERTISEMENT

NTPC Business Excellence Model assessment team interacts with GEM students in Visakhapatnam

January 19, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The NTPC Business Excellence Model (NBEM) assessment team conducted an interactive session with 20 GEM (Girl Empowerment Mission) students, who are pursuing their education at Bal Bharti Public School (BBPS). The session took place at the Regional Learning Institute, NTPC-Simhadri, here on Friday.

The focus of the discussion encompassed the students’ work, academic pursuits, hobbies, interests and the transformative journey experienced from their admission to the school, according to a release here on Friday by the NTPC Simhadri.

