N.T. Rama Rao will continue to inspire generations to come, says Venkaiah Naidu

January 18, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Chief Minister and actor N.T. Rama Rao will continue to inspire generations to come for his pathbreaking decisions in favour of the common people, apart from making a permanent place in their hearts for his varied roles in films, speakers said at a function organised here on Wednesday.

The function was organised by the Lok Nayak Foundation to felicitate eminent persons from different walks of life, who had contributed to society in their own way, to mark the birth centenary celebrations of Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, at the VMRDA Children’s Arena.

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who participated as chief guest, described NTR as an ‘encyclopaedia’ of the Telugu film industry. He became a household name for portraying various roles, particularly that of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna with élan. The political reforms introduced by him through ‘Prajala vaddaku palana’, reservation for weaker sections and women in political appointments, giving a share to women in ancestral property, and introduction of ₹2 for a kg of rice scheme had all given him a larger than life image.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu also recalled that it was NTR who had brought recognition to Telugu people in Delhi as they only known as ‘Madrasis’, prior to his formation of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and riding to power within eight months after floating the new party. Though he had a passion for promotion of Telugu language and culture, NTR also stood for national integration.

The former Vice-President urged the gathering to tread the path shown by NTR and protect Telugu language and culture. A person could learn any number of languages but shouldn’t forget his/her mother tongue. He commended the Lok Nayak Foundation and its chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad for honouring people from various backgrounds and recognising their contribution to society.

Vemuri Balaram, founder and editor of the Telugu monthly magazine ‘Swathi’, was awarded the ‘Sahitya Puraskaram’ for publishing the popular Telugu magazine continuously for the past 53 years.

Director K. Raghavendra Rao, and veteran actors Jaya Prada and Jayasudha, received the NT Rama Rao Centenary Awards on the occasion.

The Lifetime Achievement Awards of the foundation is being given to Kuchibhotla Anand, president of University of Silicon Andhra, Koneru Satyanarayana, founder of KL Deemed to be University, and Ganni Bhaskara Rao, Chairman of GSL Medical College, Rajahmundry.

MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy and actor-comedian Brahmanandam spoke.

Earlier, the audience went nostalgic as a video of the clips from various NTR films, with background voice, was screened as a tribute to NTR.

