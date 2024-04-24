GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

NSTL to celebrate National Technology Day with events for students, including Open House and model competition in Visakhapatnam

‘Educational institutions are requested to depute students to participate in the events’

April 24, 2024 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), a naval research laboratory of DRDO in Visakhapatnam, will celebrate National Technology Day on May 10.

As part of celebrations, NSTL is organising a series of events for the students of degree and polytechnic Colleges, and Class XI & XII students, according to a release here on Wednesday.

One of them is Open House, an exhibition and display of NSTL products on May 9 and 10. Secondly, multimedia presentation of NSTL technologies on the same days. Thirdly, competition on models and exhibits.

Educational institutions are requested to depute students to participate in the events on the theme of “From Schools to Start-up: Igniting Young Minds to Innovate”.

They need to send a list of participants authorised by the respective heads of institutions on email ntdc.nstl.drdo@gmail.com before April 30.

Participants will be permitted to witness display of exhibits of weapons and systems being developed by NSTL-DRDO for Indian Navy.

Details can be obtained from Sathiya Kumar (0891-2586396) or R Trinadh (0891-2586415, 9032322136) or Gaurav K Prajapati (0891-2586221 & 8539088872).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.