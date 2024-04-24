NSTL to celebrate National Technology Day with events for students, including Open House and model competition in Visakhapatnam

April 24, 2024 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), a naval research laboratory of DRDO in Visakhapatnam, will celebrate National Technology Day on May 10.

As part of celebrations, NSTL is organising a series of events for the students of degree and polytechnic Colleges, and Class XI & XII students, according to a release here on Wednesday.

One of them is Open House, an exhibition and display of NSTL products on May 9 and 10. Secondly, multimedia presentation of NSTL technologies on the same days. Thirdly, competition on models and exhibits.

Educational institutions are requested to depute students to participate in the events on the theme of “From Schools to Start-up: Igniting Young Minds to Innovate”.

They need to send a list of participants authorised by the respective heads of institutions on email ntdc.nstl.drdo@gmail.com before April 30.

Participants will be permitted to witness display of exhibits of weapons and systems being developed by NSTL-DRDO for Indian Navy.

Details can be obtained from Sathiya Kumar (0891-2586396) or R Trinadh (0891-2586415, 9032322136) or Gaurav K Prajapati (0891-2586221 & 8539088872).