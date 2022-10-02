NSTL distributes stipends to 82 poor students in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau Visakhapatnam
October 02, 2022 21:16 IST

Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti were celebrated in the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) under the auspices of the Union and Works Committee. NSTL Director Y. Sreenivas Rao presented stipends to 82 poor students and a donation to 'Manasu' orphanage.

Later, “Fit India Freedom Run 3.0” was organised. As part of this, a flag run was conducted from Mohapatra Manasi Auditorium to NSTL school grounds. Works Committee Chairman Manu Korulla, Senior Scientists P.V.S. Ganesh Kumar, A. Srinivas Kumar, B.V.S. Krishnakumar, G.V. Krishnakumar, union president CH. V.S.N. Murthy, Secretary Hemant Bayes, Works Committee members Chandrasekhar, and Sports and Cultural Chairman Ch. Jayarao participated.

