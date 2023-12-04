ADVERTISEMENT

NSTL Director stresses the importance of RRR (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) to control pollution

December 04, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

 All employees should contribute to PM’s dream of Swachh Bharat, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) Director Abraham Varughese has stressed on the importance of ‘RRR’ (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) techniques to keep pollution levels under control.

Speaking at a programme on ‘Swachhta awareness’ as part of the Swachhta Pakhwada, organised at NSTL on Monday, Mr. Abraham described ‘swachhta’ (cleanliness) as an essential component of human life both in physical and spiritual terms to ensure the well-being of humanity and ensure healthiness of mind and soul respectively. He said that the initiatives of the government to promote cleanliness would work only when there was active participation of employees. He called upon all the employees of NSTL to make a small contribution at the individual level to realise the Prime Minister’s dream of ‘Swachh Bharat’ into a reality.

Scientist ‘G’ & Associate Director H.N. Das;, Scientist ‘G’ & Group Director(Works & Estate) ChV Satya Srinivas and other Scientists, officers and staff participated in the programme to spread much needed awareness about the necessity of cleanliness and sanitation.

Swachhta Pakhwada was an initiative envisioned by the Prime Minister for making Swachhta “everyone’s business”. The allocated fortnight for Defence Research & Development(DRDO) for observing the Swachhta Pakhwada is from December 1 to 15.

