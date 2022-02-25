NSTL Director inaugurates Open House Expo-2022 in Visakhapatnam

‘Students of government school fared better than those of corporate institutions in competitions’

Students looking at the advanced Light Weight Torpedo (ALTW) on display at the Open House, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

A two-day Open House Expo-2022, organised as part of National Science Day, was inaugurated by Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) Director Y. Sreenivasa Rao at Ramnath Secondary School, located in NSTL campus, here on Friday.

The Director went round the exhibits put up by students and asked them about the working models displayed by them. He also saw the exhibits like the Varunastra, the anti-submarine heavy weight torpedo, which can be launched from a ship, Mareech, TAL and underwater mines, developed by NSTL.

Students looking at the Varunastra shell on display at the Open House, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Later, interacting with media persons, Mr. Sreenivasa Rao said that competitions for schoolchildren in essay writing and quiz were conducted as part of the National Science Day celebrations. He appreciated students of government schools, who had done exceedingly well in the competitions. They had even done better than corporate schools, he added.

He said that Varunastra, indigenously developed by the NSTL, was deployed on the Indian Naval Ship, INS Visakhapatnam, which was launched recently. Stealth technologies, which are based on Infrared Signature Suppression(IRSS), developed by NSTL for the Navy, were handed over recently. The lab has also developed Mareech and TAL (Torpedo Advanced Light), underwater mines and decoys (Anti Torpedo Decoy Systems).

The designs were being to given to the public sector Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) as well as other manufacturers.

He advised college and school students to visit the exhibition to know about the research being done by the NSTL for the Indian Navy. The exhibition will conclude on Saturday.