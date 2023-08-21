NSTL celebrates 54th Lab Raising Day in Visakhapatnam

August 21, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Director General (Naval Systems & Materials) Y. Sreenivas Rao has said that it is not only the Indian Navy but also the entire nation, which has a lot of hopes on the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), which has state-of-the-art hydrodynamic research facilities, capable of designing a submarine.

The DG (NS&M) participated as the chief guest at the 54th Lab Raising Day Celebrations (LRDC) of NSTL, here, on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Sreenivasa Rao said with the enrichment of NSTL, Visakhapatnam could become the industry hub for the production of underwater weapons. He said that NSTL has been putting its best efforts for strengthening the nation with the state-of-the art underwater weapons. The integral support of industries as well as academic institutions was helping NSTL in achieving its goal. He congratulated Team NSTL on completing 54 years of journey in empowering the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

NSTL Director Abraham Varughese explained the genesis of NSTL and its evolution to the present status as a state-of-the-art premier naval research laboratory in the country. He briefed about the status of ongoing projects, stressed on the innovative technologies to meet futuristic requirements as per 2, 5 and 10-year plans of DRDO and gave details of new technological improvements in the laboratory towards achieving the targets.

B.V.S.S. Krishna Kumar, Outstanding Scientist, was invited as a guest on the occasion.

In his welcome address, Chairman LRDC-2023 PC Praveen, Scientist-G, gave an overview of the events being organised as part of LRDC-2023.

NSTL Civil Employess Union secretary J.N. Varma spoke on the social service activities rendered by NSTL during the previous year. He appealed to the scientist community and technical cadre personnel to put more efforts to support the nation through research activities.

Scientist-G & Chairman Works Committee H.N. Das presented the annual report of Works Committee.

Players, who represented NSTL in various national sports and games activities, and officers and staff, who completed 25 years of service, were felicitated on the occasin. Best Library User Appreciations were also distributed on this occasion.

Secretary Works Committee G Nagabhushanam and president of NSTL Civil Employees Union Ch Chandrasekhar, and staff of NSTL participated in the event.

Established on 20 August 1969 with 10 staff members, NSTL has grown multi-fold with 612 personnel including 172 Scientists and has made significant contributions to defence R&D and is recognised as one of the premiere labs of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), engaged in the development of underwater weapons and systems.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.