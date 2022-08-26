NSTL celebrates 53rd Lab Raising Day in Visakhapatnam

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
August 26, 2022 18:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) celebrated its 53rd Lab Raising Day, here on Friday.

Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Eastern Naval Command (ENC), addressed the gathering as the chief guest.

NSTL was established on August 20, 1969, with 10 staff members, and it has today grown to have 585 personnel, including 174 scientists, and has made significant contributions to the defence R&D.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It is today recognised as one of the premier labs of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) engaged in the development of underwater weapons and systems.

Y. Sreenivas Rao, Director of NSTL, and Samir V Kamat, Distinguished Scientist, who assumed charge as Chairman DRDO and Secretary Department of Defence R&D, addressed the NSTL fraternity through a video message.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app