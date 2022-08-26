NSTL celebrates 53rd Lab Raising Day in Visakhapatnam

Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) celebrated its 53rd Lab Raising Day, here on Friday.

Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Eastern Naval Command (ENC), addressed the gathering as the chief guest.

NSTL was established on August 20, 1969, with 10 staff members, and it has today grown to have 585 personnel, including 174 scientists, and has made significant contributions to the defence R&D.

It is today recognised as one of the premier labs of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) engaged in the development of underwater weapons and systems.

Y. Sreenivas Rao, Director of NSTL, and Samir V Kamat, Distinguished Scientist, who assumed charge as Chairman DRDO and Secretary Department of Defence R&D, addressed the NSTL fraternity through a video message.