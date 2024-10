The NSS units of Mrs. AVN College organised 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on the college premises here on Tuesday. A lecture on Swachh Bharat and Gandhi philosophy was held where a resource person Raviprollu Subramaniam spoke. He is presently an executive member of Pinakini Satyagraha Ashram, Nellore. The programme was presided by M. Simhadri Naidu, and was coordinated by A. Archana, NSS programme officer.