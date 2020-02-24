NRDC chairman laments A.P.’s poor record in filing patents
He calls for efforts to spread innovation culture in State
The number of patent applications being filed from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is slowly increasing, but there is still a lot to be done to develop a culture of innovation in the two Telugu-speaking States, National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) Chairman and Managing Director H. Purushotham said.
On the sidelines of a programme on Intellectual Property Rights protection held here recently, Mr. Purushotham said while 900 to 1,000 patent applications were being received from Telangana in a year, the number ranged between 300 and 400 for A.P. He predicted a bright future for Andhra Pradesh in the future with Visakhapatnam being made the Executive capital of the State.
“Telangana has the advantage of being home to several R&D labs. Visakhapatnam, being a cosmopolitan city with a robust industrial base, also has a bright future,” Mr. Purushotham said.
‘Lack of awareness’
Stating that there is a lack of awareness in the country to file patents, he said in a vast country like India, only around 50,000 patents were being filed in a year, of which almost 80% are filed by multinational corporations. India has a huge market for exclusive rights, Mr. Purushotham said.
In India, the highest number of patents numbering 3,000 to 4,000 are being filed from Maharashtra and Karnataka in a year. In comparison, China files 15 lakh patents a year while the 7.75 lakh patents are filed in the United States a year.
India ranks 52 on the global innovation index, and is expected to improve its ranking this year, Mr. Purushotham said.
He said that identification of problems with a viable solution is key to a successful startup, and called for developing an ideal ecosystem to encourage the out-of-the box ideas and innovation culture among the students in the State.