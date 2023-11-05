NPS depriving pensioners of their due despite contributing more, allege speakers at a meet in Visakhapatnam

November 05, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The New Pension Scheme (NPS), instead of providing additional benefits is depriving members, who are paying more, of their due, alleged the speakers at a seminar on “Scrap NPS – OPS for all”, organised by the People for India, Visakhapatnam Forum, at the Alluri Vignana Kendram here on Sunday.

Vikas Rawal, a Professor of JNU, Delhi, recalled that the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), which was introduced following several struggles, was implemented for government employees till 2004. The government was, however, trying to shirk its responsibility of providing social security to the people.

He said that following the introduction of NPS, the funds accumulated were invested in the stock market. The employees, under NPS, were not in a position to know how much they would be getting in view of the volatility of the stock markets. The OPS, however, guaranteed a fixed amount of pension, post retirement of the employees, which gave them peace of mind, he said.

Prof. Rawal said that the BJP government was already under pressure due to struggles by workers of various sectors. Insurance employees should join the struggle for abolition of NPS and restoration of OPS, he said.

A. Aja Sarma, convener, Forum for Development of North Andhra, said that NPS was introduced about two decades ago. The employees, workers and even trade union leaders were made to believe that the NPS was beneficial as they would get more pension, and hence, there were no agitations then. Now, post retirement, employees have started realising that they were ‘cheated’ as they were getting less than the pension, they would have got under OPS.

This was because the government had invested the pension funds in the stock market. It had even appointed ‘fund managers’ to manage the stocks but most of them were from the private sector, who favour corporate groups.

Citing an example, Mr. Aja Sarma explained that a medical officer, who had retired from a PHC, was getting ₹5,000 a month as pension under NPS. Under the OPS, he would have got around ₹38,000 a month as pension. Under NPS, the employees were supposed to get more as 10% of the amount used to be collected from them, unlike under OPS.

The pension, under NPS, was linked to the stock market, and hence this discrepancy. He said that the time was ripe for waging united struggles for restoration of OPS.

M. Kameshwari, convener, PFI, was present.

