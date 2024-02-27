GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NPC holds workshop on fish marketing in Visakhapatnam

February 27, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

National Productivity Council (NPC), New Delhi, under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, organised a national-level workshop on ‘Best practices in Fish Marketing System of Andhra Pradesh’ at the Dr YVS Murty Auditorium of Andhra University, here on Tuesday. The workshop was sponsored by the State and Central Department of Fisheries.

NPC, which provides research and advisory services to the fisheries department, organised the workshop to explain the various facets of fish marketing, effective strategies, initiatives and technologies that can enhance the growth and sustainability of the fisheries sector.

Over 300 people attended the workshop, including fish farmers, wholesalers, retailers, exporters, fish processors, marketing committee members, fish Entrepreneurs, and subject matter experts

NPC Regional Director (Hyderabad) Hemant Rao and Andhra University’s Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, both of whom served as the chief guests, spoke about the significance of the workshop in strengthening the fisheries sector.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.