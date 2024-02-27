NPC holds workshop on fish marketing in Visakhapatnam

February 27, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

National Productivity Council (NPC), New Delhi, under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, organised a national-level workshop on ‘Best practices in Fish Marketing System of Andhra Pradesh’ at the Dr YVS Murty Auditorium of Andhra University, here on Tuesday. The workshop was sponsored by the State and Central Department of Fisheries.

NPC, which provides research and advisory services to the fisheries department, organised the workshop to explain the various facets of fish marketing, effective strategies, initiatives and technologies that can enhance the growth and sustainability of the fisheries sector.

Over 300 people attended the workshop, including fish farmers, wholesalers, retailers, exporters, fish processors, marketing committee members, fish Entrepreneurs, and subject matter experts

NPC Regional Director (Hyderabad) Hemant Rao and Andhra University’s Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, both of whom served as the chief guests, spoke about the significance of the workshop in strengthening the fisheries sector.