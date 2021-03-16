Now, rent an electric bike at zoo park

With an idea to reduce use of fuel-run vehicles and sound pollution on the zoo premises, officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) have launched e-bikes facility in the zoo. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Forces) N. Prateep Kumar and Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Rahul Pandey launched the e-bikes in the zoo here on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prateep Kumar said the e-bikes were launched to prevent noise pollution. As of now, 20 e-bikes were facilitated for the visitors and more bikes will be made available as per the demand and response from the visitors, he said.
“The Zoo Authority of Andhra Pradesh is working to develop zoo parks as pollution-free zones across the State,” he added.
The e-bikes can be rented at the ticket counter near the main gate at ₹50 per hour and there will be additional charges after one hour, said IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria.
Conservator of Forests (Visakhapatnam Circle) P. Ram Mohan Rao, Veterinary Consultant, CZA, Gowri Mallapur, volunteers, staff of the IGZP attended the programme.
