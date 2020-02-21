Now, moviegoers need not pay parking fee in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 February 2020 11:43 IST

GVMC issues orders after government okays proposal

The GVMC has issued orders pertaining to revised parking charges at all multiplexes, shopping malls and cinema theatres in its limit, much to the relief of the citizens.

No fee will be charged for parking vehicles for the first 30 minutes, said an official tweet made by Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana on Thursday.

Revised rates 0 to 30 min. - no fee

30 to 59 min. – no fee on any purchase

1hr and above- No charge if the purchase is more than parking fee

In September last , the city police announced that the parking charges would be regulated and sent recommendations to the GVMC. However, it was not implemented. Finally, the government has okayed the proposal and the GVMC issued the orders.

No fee will be charged for parking vehicles from 30 and 59 minutes if there is any purchase. The visitors need not pay parking fee for one hour and above if the purchase is more than the parking fee.

The citizens have been complaining that exorbitant fees are being charged at multiplexes, cinema theatres and shopping malls.

“This indicates that there shall be no parking fee, unless one visits the place and hangs around for hours without making any purchase,” said a GVMC official.

Responding to a tweet, Ms. Srijana indicated that there would be no parking fees for moviegoers. “# No more charges. If you go for movie #,” she tweeted.

The GVMC officials said cinema tickets cost more than the parking fees any way which means the visitors need not to pay.

Immediately after the word on the revised parking charges spread and people visiting shopping malls, multiplexes and cinema theatres started questioning the management. But the common reply was that “the GVMC had reduced the charges, did not abolish it’.

Many malls and multiplexes put up boards with revised charges: ₹20 for 0-6 hours; ₹40 for 6 – 12 hours; and ₹100 for 12 -24 hours. However, a senior police officer said the tariffs were not as per the order.

“As per rules framed under GO 168 (MA&UD) issued on April 7, 2012 in the united Andhra Pradesh, adequate off-street parking space has to be provided by the commercial establishments. Any fee charged is illegal,” he said.

Check your bill

He said the visitors should check their bills before leaving the shopping malls as the parking charges might have been added to the bills.