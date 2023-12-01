Now help just a click away for visually challenged and hearing impaired in Visakhapatnam

December 01, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city police have launched ‘Disha – Divyang Sauraksha’, dedicated helpline numbers for visually challenged and hearing impaired persons here on Friday. The police have employed three interpreters at the police control room for this purpose.

The Disha Divyang Suraksha helplines 73373244466 (for Visually Impaired) and 7337434422 (for Hearing Impaired) were launched by YSRCP North Andhra Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy and I.T. Minister Gudivada Amarnath along with Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari at a programme organised at YVS Murthy Auditorium here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar, who was the brain behind the helplines, expressed happiness to launch the initiative before International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3. He said that he always wanted to take steps, which would help the visually impaired and hearing impaired people to access the criminal justice system, just like any other citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that visually challenged and hearing impaired people were also being subjected to a lot of crimes including POCSO and suspicious deaths. Some of them were losing lives while crossing roads after being hit by vehicles, he said.

In the process of bringing a helpline, the police have conducted a series of meetings with the Education Department, schools and NGOs, who have given their valuable ideas, which led to the initiative taking shape. He said that the Disability Welfare department has given three sign language interpreters to the Police Control Room. The message shared by the visually challenged and hearing impaired people would be received and action initiated within minutes, he said.

“Whether it may be a fight between some people, traffic problem, road accident, harassment, eve-teasing or any issue, you can reach the police through these helplines. You will be partners of the police to make Vizag city safe. The best amongst you will be awarded with ‘Best Hearing Impaired Policeman and Best Visually Challenged Policeman’,” the Police Commissioner told a large gathering of visually/hearing impaired people, including students from various schools.

Further collaborations

Mr. Ravi Shankar said that the Police Department will collaborate with startups in the coming days to come up with more innovative tech which could help the visually/hearing impaired.

Principal of Government Residential School for Visually Challenged Girls, Yendada, G. Tirumala Prasad, suggested that those visually challenged should save the helpline number in the name – ‘DDS’. Since visually impaired make calls through ‘voice mesage’, they can contact it immediately whenever in need. Those who are hearing impaired can make WhatsApp video call. These calls will be received at the Police Control Room by the interpreters, he said.

District Educational Officer L. Chandrakala said that there are around 2,600 children from five to 16 years of age who were visually challenged and hearing impaired in the district. Earlier, if any untoward incident was reported, it used to take at least two days for initiating investigation, as the education department had to bring in interpreters from different departments. “Now, help is just a click away, This is a significant development,” she said.

The police officials said that whenever a call was received, the name of the victim and the location would be traced immediately and bluecolts in the police station limits concerned would rush to the spot.

Mr. Subba Reddy, Mr. Amarnath as well as Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari hailed the police initiative to help the people.

YSRCP district president Kola Guruvulu, DCPs K. Anand Reddy and K. Srinivasa Rao were present.

Students from various schools for the differently-abled, showcased their skills in dance, singing and karate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.