Now, GVMC app to assess risk

The GVMC and the Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited have added a feature on COVID-19 risk assessment on the Smart Vizag app of the GVMC.

Based on the guidelines from the WHO and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, the app has been designed by software solutions company Fluentgrid Limited.

Residents of Visakhapatnam may register themselves and update their health condition or symptoms, if any, on the app, says an official release.

The emergency team of the City Operations Centre frequently monitors the updates given by the citizens. If any citizen confirms symptoms similar to COVID-19, an alert will be raised and the Standard Operating Procedure ‘COVID-19 mild symptoms case’ will be followed and the Rapid Response Team (RRT) concerned is informed for further protocol.

The nearest RRT visits, examines the citizen and shifts the person to the designated hospital for further diagnosis.

The mobile app ‘Smart Vizag by GVMC’ is available on the Play Store.

Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana appealed to citizens to download the app and help the district administration in the fight against the virus.

SOS feature

The app also has SOS features for suspicious case option. Emergency teams may be alerted about symptomatic person in the family or neighbourhood. RRTs will be informed about the suspicious case for examination, the release says.