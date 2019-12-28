Now, exchange plastic for breakfast, coffee

In a novel initiative to check the use of single-use plastic, India Youth For Society on Friday launched a special counter titled ‘Give plastic, get products’, opposite the YMCA on Beach Road. The effort is being supported by State Bank of India, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) and GVMC.

At the counter, people can exchange a kg of singe-use plastic for a cup of coffee, 2 kg for a cloth bag, three kg for breakfast and four kg for a jute bag.

Inaugurating the counter, Chief Medical Officer (Health) K.S.L.G. Sastry said the move would help further the objectives of ‘Swachh Survekshan-2020’.

Target set

“The speical counter would remain open from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. We aim at collecting 10 tonnes of plastic by March 31,” said IYFS president Y. Appala Reddy.