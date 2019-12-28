Visakhapatnam

Now, exchange plastic for breakfast, coffee

People exchanging plastic waste at a counter set up by India Youth for Society on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

People exchanging plastic waste at a counter set up by India Youth for Society on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Friday.  

more-in

Special counter opened on Beach Road

In a novel initiative to check the use of single-use plastic, India Youth For Society on Friday launched a special counter titled ‘Give plastic, get products’, opposite the YMCA on Beach Road. The effort is being supported by State Bank of India, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) and GVMC.

At the counter, people can exchange a kg of singe-use plastic for a cup of coffee, 2 kg for a cloth bag, three kg for breakfast and four kg for a jute bag.

Inaugurating the counter, Chief Medical Officer (Health) K.S.L.G. Sastry said the move would help further the objectives of ‘Swachh Survekshan-2020’.

Target set

“The speical counter would remain open from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. We aim at collecting 10 tonnes of plastic by March 31,” said IYFS president Y. Appala Reddy.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
pollution control
Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2019 12:02:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/now-exchange-plastic-for-breakfast-coffee/article30415672.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY