Now, exchange plastic for breakfast, coffee

In a novel initiative to check the use of single-use plastic, India Youth For Society on Friday launched a special counter titled ‘Give plastic, get products’, opposite the YMCA on Beach Road. The effort is being supported by State Bank of India, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) and GVMC.
At the counter, people can exchange a kg of singe-use plastic for a cup of coffee, 2 kg for a cloth bag, three kg for breakfast and four kg for a jute bag.
Inaugurating the counter, Chief Medical Officer (Health) K.S.L.G. Sastry said the move would help further the objectives of ‘Swachh Survekshan-2020’.
Target set
“The speical counter would remain open from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. We aim at collecting 10 tonnes of plastic by March 31,” said IYFS president Y. Appala Reddy.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.