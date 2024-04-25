GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Now, ‘Economy Meals’ are available at ₹20 in select railway stations

The facility has been introduced at Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam Road stations in the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway

April 25, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal

The Indian Railways, in association with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), has introduced ‘Economy Meals’ for the convenience of passengers, especially those travelling in general coaches.

Almost all trains witness a huge rush of passengers in the summer due to the long vacation of educational institutions. It is difficult for the passengers, especially those travelling in the general coaches, to come out of the compartment for meals.

As part of this initiative, two types of meals are available at affordable cost—Economy Meal at ₹20 and Snack Meal at ₹50. These meal counters are now operational in more over 100 stations across the country.

In the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, economy meals are available at major stations including Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam Road at the Station Refreshment Rooms and Jan Aahaar units.

Divisional Railway Manager Suarabh Prasad said these meals are available at the counters conveniently located near the general second-class (GS) coaches on platforms. The initiative aims to cater to the food requirements of passengers while ensuring convenience and affordability, he said.

The Waltair Division has roped in the services of NGOs and voluntary agencies to provide drinking water and buttermilk at railway stations during the summer months.

