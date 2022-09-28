Now apply for Police Clearance Certificate at Post Office Passport Seva Kendras

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of External Affairs has decided to include the facility to apply for Police Clearance Certificates (PCC s) at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK s) across India with effect from Wednesday (September 28). The decision was taken in view of the unanticipated surge in demand for PCC s.

The action taken by the Ministry in extending the PCC application facility at POPSKs would not only help Indian citizens, seeking employment abroad, but also meet the demand for other PCC requirements, like education, long term visa and emigration, Regional Passport Officer Vishwanjali Gaikwada said in a statement.