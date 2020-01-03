Now, app can show details of pending challans of motorists

Two days ago, Rajesh (name changed) was stopped by a police team at Siripuram when he was riding his two-wheeler from Jagadamba Junction to Old CBI office. He was surprised as he was wearing a helmet and carrying all the required documents for the vehicle.

A policeman then fed the registration number of the two-wheeler to an app installed in a handset and informed Rajesh that he had two old cases of signal jumping pending and he needed to pay a penalty of ₹100 for each violation. The policeman also showed Rajesh the proof of him violating the rules, along with the location and photographs. Caught on the wrong foot, Rajesh had to pay the fine.

This is the latest E-Challan app the city police are using to identify the motorists who has pending challans issued for the violation of traffic regulation in the past. This app is linked to the database of the police and the Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Authority (RTA).

“The app has been linked with the central database and the serves at the Command Control Centre (CCC). All the details pertaining to the violations such as signal jumping, not wearing helmet, triple riding, lack of documents, no driving licence and no uniform for drivers under the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act recorded since 2016 have been updated on the database,” says ACP (Traffic) M.R.K. Raju.

How it works

The app works on two modes: be it when traffic personnel or RTA officials issue E-Challans or the violations is caught on CCTV cameras, the details are updated on the central database immediately.

The moment a violation is spotted by CCTV cameras installed at traffic junctions, an alert is sent to the Command and Control Centre and an E-Challan is generated automatically.

“Now, the violations can be recorded even in the absence of traffic personnel and it pops up the moment the vehicle registration number is fed to the app,” explains the ACP.

App open to all

According to Traffic inspector (Kancharapalem zone) T. Krushna, anyone can download the app from the Google Play Store. “Motorists can install the app on their cellphones and the app allows them to check the past record or violation status only. Only sub-inspectors and officers above the rank can register cases through the app,” he says.

At present, the app is linked to the central database of the Police Department, RTA and CCC and database is confined to the city and the district.

“Plans are afoot to link the app with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS). Once it is done, the database will cover the entire country. So if a motorists violates traffic rules anywhere in the country, the app will show the details,” adds Mr. Krushna.