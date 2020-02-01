Now, adopt zoo animals online

The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) launched the facility of adopting the zoo animals online, during the International Zebra Day celebrations at the Zoo Bioscope here Friday. The adoption procedure can be completed on the official website of the zoo: www.vizagzoo.com.

According to zoo officials, animal lovers can visit the website and enter their name, cellphone number and adopt an animal for the required number of days. The details of charges for the adoption is available on the website. “We are planning to display the names of the people who adopted animals on the website,” said Zoo Curator Yesoda Bai.

The website was developed by Stardust Adventures LLP. Mr. Naveen, Chief Manager, ICICI Bank explained about the payment gateway for adoption.

An MoU was signed by the IGZP and South Asia LPG Limited for contribution of ₹8 lakh towards adoption of zebras, elephants and other animals.

Meanwhile, a renewed animal adoption brochure was released by Gowtam Muhuri, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia LPG Limited on the occasion. Winners of drawing competition conducted on the eve of International Zebra Day were awarded.