Notorious rowdy sheeter among two arrested at One Town

March 01, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

One Town Police on Friday arrested two persons including a notorious rowdy sheeter for allegedly threatening a person and extorting money from him at Panja Junction on February 13. The two arrested were identified as Dhoni Satish alias Gasagasalu and Manoj Kumar alias Maari.

The police recovered 12 mobile phones, ₹2,500 cash, a fake pistol and a two-wheeler from them. According to the police, the accused intercepted the victim at Panja Junction on Feb. 13 and extorted a mobile phone and cash from him.

As per the police, Dhoni Satish is an active rowdy sheeter and has around 30 criminal cases against him since 2013. In 2015, a rowdy sheet was opened against him in One Town police station. He was also given detention orders by the government for about a year between 2015 to 2016. In May 2022, he was arrested in a ganja case at Anandapuram and released within a year in May 2023. He has six arrest warrants pending against him in One Town and Maharanipeta police stations.

