Notorious chain snatcher arrested in Visakhapatnam, 116 grams of gold seized

April 14, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city police (Crime Wing) on Friday arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a series of chain snatchings at various places. The police have seized around 116.2 grams of gold apart from a two-wheeler from his possession.

The arrested was identified as Dukka Jayaram (27), a native of Srikakulam district.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) G. Naganna said that the accused was involved in two chain snatching cases under Kancharapalem Police Station limits and another two in Gajuwaka police station limits. The DCP said that the accused has been committing the offences to earn easy money.

ACP CCS Sravan Kumar and others were present.