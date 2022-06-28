Notorious bike lifter arrested, 25 two-wheelers seized in Visakhapatnam

A 34-year-old notorious bike lifter was arrested by the City Police (Crime Wing) here on Tuesday. The police have seized about 25 two-wheelers from him, which he had allegedly stolen during the last six months.

The arrested was identified as Ch Yellaji alias Chari (34) of Chepalauppada near Bheemunipatnam

Addressing a press conference, Additional DCP (Crimes) D. Gangadharam said that the accused was addicted to vices and was indulging in online betting games. He was financially crippled after having lost money in the online games. With an intention to earn easy money and lead a luxurious life, he started to commit two-wheeler thefts in the city from January, this yea, Mr. Gangadharam said.

The accused had committed four two-wheeler thefts at Gopalapatnam, three each at Kancharapalem, Airport, II Town limits, two each in Dwaraka, Arilova, MVP Police Station limits and one each in IV Town, PM Palem, Pendurthi and Gajuwaka, the ADCP said.

The police said that the accused targets parked two-wheelers. He prefers new bikes and his ‘collection’ includes a two-wheeler with temporary registration.

“After committing the theft, he gives it to known persons and asks money to give on loan claiming health issues and hospital treatment of his mother and wife,” the ADCP added.

Based on the complaints, the police have formed special teams with Dwaraka Crime Inspector S Vijay Kumar, and others under the supervision of ADCP (crimes) D Gangadharam, which caught him near RTC Complex.

Recently, Payakaraopeta Police of Anakapalli district arrested two youth, who were allegedly involved in bike thefts in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and East Godavari districts. The police seized 24 bikes from their possession.