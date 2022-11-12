Visakhapatnam

Noted veena and vocal artiste Mallapragada Jogulamba passes away at 80 in Visakhapatnam

Noted veena and vocal artiste and a retired staff artiste in All India Radio, Mallapragada Jogulamba, passed away in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Saturday.

Born in the year 1942, Jogulamba had started learning music at the tender age of seven years. She was recipient of three gold medals from the competitions conducted by Sri Vijaya Tyagaraja Sabha and a first prize in the competition conducted by Andhra Pradesh Sangeeta Nataka Academy in 1996.

As a staff artist at AIR Visakhapatnam, Mallapragada Jogulamba’s name is well known to all music lovers. Several of her programmes at AIR won national awards. She conducted hundreds of music programmes, both in vocal and veena.


