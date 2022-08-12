Noted sculptor C.S.N. Patnaik dies at 97

C.S.N. Patnaik died of age-related issues at the age of 97

C.S.N. Patnaik died of age-related issues at the age of 97

Noted sculptor Chowdhary Satyanarayana Patnaik, popularly known as C.S.N. Patnaik, died of age-related issues at the age of 97 here on Thursday.

Born in Srikakulam district on December 6, 1925, Patnaik had settled in Guntur in 1962. He had joined the Education Department in 1955 and retired as a Lecturer in Sculpture from the Government College for Women, Guntur.

He was vice-president of AP Lalit Kala Akademi, Hyderabad from 1977 to 1982, Member of the Board of Studies in Fine Arts – Painting and Sculpture – Andhra University from 1965 to 1977, joint secretary of the Sculptors Forum of India, New Delhi from 1976, vice-president, Andhra Academy of Arts, Vijayawada from 1972-77 and a member of various associations and a jury member of several art exhibitions in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.