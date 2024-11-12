Noted poets Andesri, Khadar Mohiuddin selected for Lok Nayak Foundation literary award

Noted poet Ande Yellaiah of Rebarthi village in Warangal district and writer Khadar Mohiuddin of Krishna district have been chosen for the ‘sahitya puraskaram’ (literary award) of the Lok Nayak Foundation (LNF) for 2025.

Announcing this at a media conference, here, on Tuesday (November 13), LNF president Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad said that Mr. Yellaiah, popularly known as ‘Andesri’ had a difficult childhood as a shepherd and later as a mason for nearly two decades. His poetry was born out of hunger. He had bagged the Padma Shri for his works.

Muslim poet Khadar Mohiuddin, who was born in Krishna district, had sensitised the people on the condition of Muslims in India. His ‘Puttumachcha’, a compilation of his works, had won awards from various organisations.

The literary award, carrying a cash prize of ₹2 lakh, would be given away to the winners at the Lok Nayak Foundation literary awards function to be held in Visakhapatnam on January 18, 2025.

He recalled that LNF has been honouring eminent writers at award functions being held in the city for the past 20 years. The award was instituted, in 2005, in memory of film actor and former Chief Minister, the late NT Rama Rao and the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Mr. Lakshmi Prasad said that LNF has chosen noted neurologist in the USA Haranath Kolicherla, for the Lifetime Achievement Award. He said that Dr. Haranath, a native of Tirupati, had done his schooling and medical education in Tirupati. Apart from being a doctor, Dr. Haranath had produced and acted in around 80 films in Telugu, Kannada and English. The focus of his films was on creating awareness on medical issues like organ donation, suicide or social issues like corruption. The award carries a cash prize of ₹1 lakh.

Imani Deepa Venkat of Swarna Bharat Trust was chosen for the ‘Seva Award’ (service award) of the foundation for the organisation’s contribution to the improvement of living standards in rural areas through its activities in Nellore, Vijaywada and Hyderabad. Mrs. Deepa would be felicitated on the occasion. Tripura Governor N. Indrasena Reddy would participate as chief guest at the awards function, he added. N. Babayya of LNF was present at the media conference.