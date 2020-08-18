Not heeding advice of locals costs youth his life

Not heeding advice of the locals proved costly to the youth who was allegedly drowned at Sariya waterfalls in Valasi village near Devarapalle in Ananthagiri mandal of Visakhapatnam district on August 16.
Ever since the COVID-19 broke out, the locals have been voluntarily following lockdown.
However, a large number of people have been visiting unrecognised waterfalls in the interior areas of the Agency. On August 16, the 20-year old engineering student S. Meenank from Akkayyapalem area came to Sariya along with a few other friends. According to police, a few locals requested them not to go to waterfalls.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the locals have arranged wood blocks at some areas like tourist spots to prevent entry of outsiders. On Sunday also, they asked the youth to return due to the pandemic situation. They also informed that the Sariya waterfalls is very dangerous and number of people have drowned in the past. But the students did not listen. After sometime, the youth went to the waterfalls,” Ananthagiri Sub Inspector Sudhakar said.
According to the tribals, there are many waterfalls like Sariya which was dangerous without boundary walls. Many drowned being caught in mires at these unrecognised waterfalls, they say.
