North Andhra students studying in Australia contribute funds for planting of saplings

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
August 23, 2022 07:29 IST

Students from India pursuing their education in Australia have contributed to provide voluntary services to their motherland. Most of the students do part-time jobs, while pursuing their studies. Some of the students from North Andhra formed into Australia Student Volunteer Service (ASVS) to do whatever service they could back in their native places.

The nine-members – Saladi Suryavamsi, Koyyana Akhil, Nekkanti Naveen, Mandalaneni Dolakrishna Manu, Penmatsa Sahil Varma(USA) and Bolineni Hitesh Rao – have contributed funds for planting nearly 1,000 saplings on the banks of the Sarada, the Varaha, Meghadrigedda and Gosthani rivers to promote greenery.

The Uttarandhra Journalists’ Front (UJF) has taken up planting of the saplings with the assistance of Uttarandhra Vasudaika Vanam, Uttarandhra Nursery Growers Association and AP Nursery Growers Association, according to a statement issued by the UJF here on Monday.

