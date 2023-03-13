North Andhra Graduates Constituency MLC election passes off peacefully in six districts of Andhra Pradesh

March 13, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The North Andhra Graduates Constituency Legislative Council election, held in six districts on Monday, concluded peacefully, barring stray incidents of slogan shouting by rival groups, missing of the names of voters at some places.

The polling, which began on a dull note at many places in the first two hours, picked up pace by noon and maximum turnout was witnessed during the last couple of hours. There were reports of delays in the start of the polling process at some places in the Agency areas and complaints from voters on lack of basic amenities like drinking water at some of the booths.

At Narsipatnam tension prevailed for sometime, when supporters of former Minister and TDP leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu raised slogans hailing him, when the YSRCP MLA went to the polling station. The supporters of the ruling party also raised slogans in support of their leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Election Observer Siddharth Jain and District Collector A. Mallikarjuna observed the polling trend from the Control Room at the Collectorate. Later, the Collector inspected some of the polling stations in the limits of Visakhapatnam Urban on Monday morning. He exercised his franchise at a polling station at AUCE, later in the afternoon.

Minister Gudivada Amarnath and his wife voted at the Gajuwaka High School polling station. TDP leader and former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao also cast his vote at the same venue. TDP MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu (Gana Babu) and his family members cast their votes at the ZP High School at Gopalapatnam.

TDP candidate Vepada Chiranjeevi cast his vote at the polling station at AUCE by 8.30 a.m. BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and his wife voted at Girijan Bhavan polling station at MVP Colony early in the morning. Speaking to media persons, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that he would settle down in the city, and added that he would also exercise his franchise for the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls from Visakhapatnam.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari exercised her franchise at the ZP High School at Thotagaruvu.

BJP candidate P.V.N. Madhav, who exercised his franchise at AU High School, expressed confidence of retaining his MLC seat. The development work initiated by the Union government in North Andhra would ensure his success, he said.

Earlier the polling began on a dull note, with hardly any voters at many polling stations in the city by 8 a.m. However, some of the polling stations like the one at AU College of Engineering (AUCE) at Andhra University campus and at Dr. VS Krishna Government College witnessed long queues in the first hour itself.

As many as 100 voters exercised their franchise at Polling Station (PS) no. 233, which has total voters of 1254, at Dr. VS Krishna Government College in the first one-and-a-half hour. The main road outside the college campus witnessed a traffic jam for a short time as the major political parties pitched tents beside the road and there was heavy movement of vehicular traffic. However, the police cleared the jam and ensured free flow of traffic.