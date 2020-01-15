North Andhra forum calls for consensus on three capitals plan

Welcoming the proposal of setting up the Executive capital at Visakhapatnam, Forum for Development of North Andhra has said that it is time all should reach a consensus on the crucial issue. At a meeting here on Tuesday, the members of the forum led by chairman K.V. Ramana passed a resolution to this effect.

After Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy mooted the plan of setting up three capitals in the State, there have been demands from various regions to locate capital in the respective areas. Even as the government is claiming decentralisation of development as the key goal of the move, farmers in Amaravati have taken to the streets against the shifting of the existing capital.

“The forum is of the view that the Chief Minister, the Cabinet and the government officials should function from one place to ensure efficient administration. Separating them in the name of decentralisation is not correct,” said Mr. forum general secretary A. Aja Sarma.

He said that apart from making Vizag the Executive capital, the government should focus on creating employment and improve agriculture, complete Uttrandhra Sujala Sravnthi and other pending projects.

“The jute, sugar factories and other industries that have been closed should be revived. Jetties should be built for fishermen, apart from setting up another fishing harbour at Bhavanapadu. The government should set up industries in the tribal areas within the purview of Section 1/70 of Land Transfer (Prevention) Act and it should allot captive mines to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) to ensure development of North Andhra region,” he said.

The forum criticised the Centre for not fulfilling the promises made to the State during the bifurcation, including Special Category Status (SCS) and special package for Rayalaseema.