NORD plans to set up assembling plant in State

more-in

Mechanical and electrical solutions manufacturer NORD Drive Systems, a subsidiary of Germany-based Getriebebau NORD, organised an end-user service conference and a road show, in association with the AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) here on Friday.

Addressing the conference, company Managing Director P.L. Muthusekkar said they were experiencing a robust growth for its products in the Indian market as well as in the SAARC countries. At present, about 80 % of the components are being imported from Germany and assembled in Pune, producing 30,000 units per year.

With a focus on local manufacturing, the NORD Drive Systems is keen on setting up two more assembling plants in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh in the next two years,” Mr. Muthusekkar said.

Product range

The company’s product portfolio includes a range of gear boxes, gear motors, electronic drives and electric motors.

Business chamber president G. Sambasiva Rao said conducting an awareness programme in Visakhapatnam was a good initiative by the NORD team.

More than 80 participants including Granules OmniChem CEO K. V. V. Raju, Visakha Dairy MD S. V Ramana, RINL General Manager (Maintenance) B.K. Mohanti, core committee members of APCCIF K. K. Kumar Raja and M. Sudhir and entrepreneurs from pharmaceutical, steel, food and manufacturing sectors participated in the programme.