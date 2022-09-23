None could obstruct Amaravati farmers’ padayatara, they have BJP’s support, says MP Ramesh

MP C.M. Ramesh addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Member of the Rajya Sabha C.M. Ramesh on Friday said that the farmers on padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli had the BJP’s support and none could obstruct them in their journey. If needed, the BJP leaders would also take part in the padayatra, he said, reacting on the threats from several YSRCP leaders to obstruct the yatra.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office here, Mr. Ramesh said that BJP supported the idea of Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh ever since the decision of three capitals was announced by the YSRCP.

He said that after the YSRCP came into power the Uttarandhra region, which was once among the peaceful regions, had seen an increase in land grabbing cases and ganja and drugs smuggling. There was a failure in law & order in Visakhapatnam district and the State government was protecting those involved in land grabbing and ganja smuggling, he alleged. He demanded that the government step up vigil on ganja smuggling and save the youth of this region.

Condemning the constructions on the Rushikonda hill, the MP said that till now the government had not revealed what was being constructed there. The ‘corrupt practices’ of the YSRCP government would be taken up with the Centre, he said.

Mr. Ramesh condemned the change of name of NTR University of Health Sciences. He said many from the YSRCP and even Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister was unhappy about the decision.

Former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju lauded the decision of Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad to resign from the posts of Official Language Panel and other institutions, after the State government announced the decision to rename NTRUHS.

BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav and BJP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency unit president M. Ravindra were present.