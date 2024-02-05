Non-political JAC praises Andhra Pradesh government for introducing reforms in education

February 05, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The leaders of the Non-Political Joint Action Committee of the State said that the education sector in Andhra Pradesh is on the progressive path due to the reforms initiated by the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The JAC organised a seminar on ‘Progress of Education Sector in Andhra Pradesh’ at Visakha Public Library here on Monday.

The State Non-Political JAC Chairman Hanumanthu Lajipathi Rai said that the seminar was organised to take the opinions and remarks of experts in the field of education.

The participants in the meeting appreciated the State government for providing quality inputs with world class standards to improve the quality of learning.

The JAC also praised the infrastructure development in schools, saying that the government has brought in many changes in the schools under its flagship programme Nadu-Nedu by providing digital classrooms, interactive flat panels, redevelopment of classrooms, school premises, provision of bilingual books and tabs for students from Class VIII and introduction of subject teachers from class III.

MoU with International Baccalaureate

This apart, around 1,000 schools have got CBSE affiliation in the State, SCERT has signed an MoU with International Baccalaureate (IB) to have a global teaching network that will enable students to compete in the global level with better performing skills, Prof. Rai said.