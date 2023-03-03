ADVERTISEMENT

Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against IT Minister

March 03, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate, Visakhapatnam, has issued non-bailable arrest warrant against IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath. The warrant was issued after he failed to attend the court in a case hearing on February 27. During the year 2018, Mr Amarnath along with a few YSRCP leaders had allegedly barged into Visakhapatnam railway station and organised rail roko unauthorisedly demanding special status to Andhra Pradesh and railway zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters. The case was adjourned to March 7.

